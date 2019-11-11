Four mortar shells defused along LoC

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 11 2019, 15:30pm ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2019, 15:30pm ist
Representative image. PTI file Photo

The Army on Monday defused four live mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops in civilians areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Two mortar shells of 120 mm, which had sunk in the ground after being fired by the Pakistan Army in forward areas of Balakote and Mendhar sectors, were detected and defused by the Army's engineering wing, they said.

