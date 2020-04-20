Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Kashmir

The number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has climbed to 354 as four more persons tested positive for the virus, officials said on Monday.

“Four new cases – all from Kashmir -- have been detected in the union territory,” the officials said.

They said the test results of these cases came late on Sunday night.

Three of them are from Bandipora and another from Baramulla, they added.

The officials said the total number of positive cases has now risen to 354 -- 55 in Jammu and 299 in Kashmir. Five patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir and 56 have recovered.

More than 61,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

“Till date 61331 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 5939 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 289 in hospital isolation, 264 in hospital quarantine and 23868 under home surveillance. Besides, 30966 persons have completed their surveillance period so far,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, the restrictions on the movement and assembly of people in Kashmir continued for the 33rd day on Monday, the officials said.

They said the security forces have sealed off main roads in most places in the valley and erected barriers at several other places to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lock down.

Only persons with valid movement passes were allowed passage, they added.

The declared containment or red zones across the valley have been sealed to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure.

The officials said there were 83 red zones in the Kashmir valley and all such areas would remain as red zones up to 42 days, unless no new positive case of COVID-19 is detected.

The authorities have ramped up testing in the valley after receiving 9600 rapid testing kits from the Centre.

The markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open, the officials said.

Educational institutions across Kashmir are closed, while all public places including gymnasiums, parks, clubs and restaurants were shut down more than a week before the nationwide lock down announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the Prime Minister announced the country-wide lockdown on the evening of March 24, the union territory administration here had on March 22 announced a lock down across Jammu and Kashmir till 31 March as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The administration said the essential services including healthcare personnel have been exempted from the restrictions.

Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on March 19 to contain the spread of the virus infection. The measures were taken after the detection of the first positive case of coronavirus in the valley.