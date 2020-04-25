Four new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand; total rises to 63

Four people tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 63, officials said here.

Of the fresh cases, three are from Ranchi's Hindpiri locality and one from the city's Kantatoli area, a health official said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 52, Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) director Dr D K Singh said.

Four samples tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Saturday, he said.

Till date, eight people have been cured of the disease in the state, the official added.

A medical bulletin said two people have died in the state due to the contagion so far, while another died due to comorbid conditions after testing negative.