Four new judges take oath in SC, total strength now 34

Four new judges took charge in the Supreme Court on Monday after being administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

With this, the overall strength of judges in the top court has reached to the sanctioned number of 34, the highest ever in the history of the top court.

The swearing-in ceremony of Justices Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy took place inside the Chief Justice's courtroom, amid the presence of all other sitting judges of the top court and lawyers and family members of newly-appointed judges.

Soon after the ceremony, the four judges participated in different benches and heard the listed cases.

Before their elevations, Justice Murari was the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Bhat was the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Ramasubramanian was the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and Justice Roy, the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

On August 10, the number of judges in the Supreme Court was raised by three to make it 34.

The sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges was increased days after the Chief Justice wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the number of judges in the top court.

According to a written reply by the Law Ministry to a Rajya Sabha question on July 11 this year, 59,331 cases are pending in the top court.

Due to paucity of judges, the required number of Constitution benches to decide important cases involving questions of law were not being formed, the CJI had said.

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 originally provided for a maximum of ten judges (excluding the CJI).

This number was increased to 13 by the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Act, 1960, and to 17 in 1977.

The working strength of the Supreme Court was, however, restricted to 15 judges by the Cabinet (excluding the CJI) till the end of 1979. But the restriction was withdrawn at the request of the chief justice of India.

In 1986, the strength of the top court was increased to 25, excluding the CJI. Subsequently, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Act, 2009 further augmented the strength of the court from 25 to 30.

With PTI inputs