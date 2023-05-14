Four of family mowed down by car in UP's Prayagraj

Four of family mowed down by car in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

The incident took place in Dadoli village on Saturday night

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj,
  • May 14 2023, 21:03 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 21:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four members of a family, including a minor, died after being run over by a car in this district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dadoli village on Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | 6 women dead as bus crashes into autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh

Some members of the family were sitting in front of their house when the speeding car hit them and overturned, Pooramufti Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar said.

Those killed were identified as Rajendra Gupta (35), Sarita Devi (32), Arnav (8) and Lallu Ram (50), while one person was injured and is undergoing treatment, he said.

Also Read | 2 dead, several injured as two buses collide in K'taka

Police have detained the driver of the car and a detailed probe is on into the matter, the SHO said.

