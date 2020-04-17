Four ultras, including two responsible for killing cop, shot dead in J&K

Four militants, including the two involved in the recent killing of policemen in Kishtwar, were shot dead in two separate encounters with security forces across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Dachan area of hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu region, police said.

“After the meticulous search for three continuous days, security forces zeroed in on Saunder village in a Nallah (rivulet). On observing the movement of forces, the militants fired at the search party and in the retaliatory action, both the militants were eliminated. One AK-74 rifle and one INSAS rifle were recovered from them,” Inspector General Police (IGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh, said.

He said the duo affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit, were involved in hacking a special police officer (SPO) to death with an axe and critically injuring another on April 13 in Dachhan area of Kishtwar.

The IGP added, with timely and sustained effort, an attempt by the Hizbul to revive militancy activities in the Dachan and Marwah areas of Kishtwar has been nipped.

Earlier, in the day two more militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Police said on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Dairoo Keegam area of Shopian, 58 km from here, a joint team of army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in the area.

“As the forces intensified searches, hiding militants fired upon which was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” a police spokesperson said and added during the exchange of fire, two militants were killed.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the militancy incidents and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have seen a rise in recent weeks.

Also, Army Chief General MM Naravane arrived in Kashmir on Thursday on a two-day visit to review the security situation along the borders and hinterland. During his interaction with troops in Kashmir, the army chief reiterated the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges at all times.