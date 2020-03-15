Four unidentified militants killed in Kashmir's Anantnag

Four unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday morning.

Sources said the gunfight erupted after a joint team of Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police cordoned off Dar Mohalla, Watergam in Anantnag on 'specific inputs' about the presence of militants in the area.

As the forces intensified searches, the hiding militants fired on them, triggering an encounter, they said and added four militants were killed in the shootout.

The Identification and group affiliation of slain militants was not immediately known.