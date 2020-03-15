Four unidentified militants killed in Kashmir's Anantnag

Four unidentified militants killed in Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid 
  • Mar 15 2020, 11:49am ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2020, 11:49am ist
Army soldiers during an encounter in which top three miltant commanders were killed, at Wani in Shopian district of south Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Four unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday morning.

Sources said the gunfight erupted after a joint team of Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police cordoned off Dar Mohalla, Watergam in Anantnag on 'specific inputs' about the presence of militants in the area. 

As the forces intensified searches, the hiding militants fired on them, triggering an encounter, they said and added four militants were killed in the shootout.

The Identification and group affiliation of slain militants was not immediately known.

