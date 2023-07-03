Fourth batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine

Fourth batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 03 2023, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 11:05 ist
Pilgrims raise religious slogans after boarding a bus as they leave for the Amarnath Yatra 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A fresh batch of 4,758 pilgrims left the base camp on Monday for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

Over 20,000 pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the 3,880-metre high cave shrine till early Monday.

The fourth batch of pilgrims left in two back-to-back convoys and were escorted by eight security vehicles and an ambulance between 3:40 am and 4:10 am, the officials said.

While 3,030 pilgrims took the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route for their yatra, 1,728 pilgrims took the shorter but steep 14-km Baltal route, they said.

With this, a total of 17,565 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 30 when Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

Also Read | Quadcopters, night vision devices among extra security facilities employed for Amarnath Yatra

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh on Sunday visited Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and took stock of security at the transit camp in Banihal and en route the shrine, a police spokesman said.

During the security review, the spokesman said threadbare discussions were held on various elements of security at different places of deployment to secure community kitchens and lodgment centres.

The ADGP asked the officers of police, Army, CAPF, intelligence agencies and civil administration to work in close coordination to ensure a smooth yatra.

