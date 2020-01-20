Frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file: Nirbhaya' father to SC

Nirbhaya's father on Monday asked the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on the number of pleas a convict can file so that women can get time-bound justice.

His remarks came after the Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case, challenging a Delhi High Court order, which had dismissed his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the commission of the offence.

"It is a matter of happiness that the court has rejected his plea. But whenever a petition comes up in court regarding our case, our heart starts beating faster. In the end, we get positive news only," Nirbhaya's father said.

He accused the four convicts of using 'delaying tactics' by filing pleas.