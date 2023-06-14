Framing UCC will strengthen social fabric, help fight inequality: Retd SC judge Ranjana Prakash Desai

Implementing the uniform civil code will strengthen the secular fabric of the country and help us fight inequalities, retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, chairperson of an expert committee set up by the Uttarakhand government to frame a draft UCC, said at the sidelines of an event in Delhi. During the event, the panel was listening to the submissions of the public on various aspects of the UCC.

The five-member panel was formed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami; the implementation of UCC was part of the BJP’s manifesto in the assembly elections to the hill state in 2022. On Wednesday, the panel held an open dialogue in Delhi to solicit inputs on the proposed statute – the first of its kind in the country.

The move comes even as the debate against “love jihad” continues to simmer, and the dialogue has largely been seen as a pilot to gauge the mood, with mounting speculation that the UCC could be part of the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Desai further said that women, children and the disabled are key focus of the deliberations. “Our focus is women and children, and disabled people. We are working for gender equality,” she said. “We are trying to make such a draft which is liked by everyone, people of every religion.”

“The report will deal with issues like marriage, divorce, succession, guardianship, custody and inheritance. Once we have a uniform civil code, we will be able to fight economic, social and religious inequalities better,” she added.

Satrughna Sinha, retired IAS officer who is part of the committee, said that the difference in the laws of different religions when it comes to dissolution of marriage, inheritance, minimum age of marriage, etc., among different religions has led to a discussion. “There have also been demands of population control through planned parenthood, and the need to regulate live-in relationships. A request, which has come particularly from Uttarakhand, is that when a martyr dies, the monetary compensation goes to the wife who sometimes remarries. There is a demand that some of the money must be spent on the upkeep of the parents,” Sinha said.