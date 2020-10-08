Freedom of speech is one of the most abused rights in recent times: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday castigated the Union government for filing an "evasive" reply with "unnecessary nonsensical" statements by a junior officer in a matter alleging "communal headlines and bigoted statements" by a section of media on Tablighi Jamaat participants in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in March 2020.

As a senior advocate Dushyant Dave said, on behalf of petitioner Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, that the government accused it of seeking a gag order against the media, a bench, presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said, "Freedom of speech is one of the most abused freedoms in the recent times."

Taking up the matter, the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, "You cannot treat the court how you are treating it. The affidavit is by some junior officer. The affidavit is evasive and says the petitioner shows no instance of bad reporting. You may not agree but how you can say there is no instance of bad reporting shown."

The court told the law officer that the Secretary of the department must file an affidavit and avoid any unnecessary and nonsensical averments.

Dave said that Section 20 of the Cable TV Network Act, provided the remedy in case of bad reporting. He cited the decision of the government to take Asianet TV down for a few days.

Mehta assured the court that a fresh affidavit would be filed in the matter. The court posted the matter for consideration after two weeks.

The Union government, earlier in August, told the court that an “attempt to seek a blanket gag order against the entire media” would meddle with the freedom of Indians to know about various sections of the nation and the right of the journalists to ensure an informed society.

Responding to a plea for strict action against the media for communalisation of the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, the Centre said in an affidavit that “media cannot be gagged” and that citizens, in fact, have the right and freedom to know.

Over thousands of members, including foreigners, participated in Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Nizamuddin in Delhi in March. Hundreds of them were subsequently found to be infected with the coronavirus.

After the incident, several news reports were shown with "communal headlines and bigoted statements" by presenting the information in a "twisted and incendiary manner". The petitioner alleged that certain sections of media have exacerbated tension in society by showing "virulent and vitriolic statements" inciting hatred against the entire Muslim community.

