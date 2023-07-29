Fresh batch of over 2,000 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath cave

Batch of 2K pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

The 62-day-long yatra had started from the twin base camps of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district the next day.

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 29 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 12:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A fresh batch of more than 2,000 pilgrims left Jammu city in a convoy of 87 vehicles early Saturday morning for the two base camps in Kashmir to undertake the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, officials said.

This was the lowest-strength batch of Lord Shiva devotees leaving the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu since the first batch flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on June 30.

The 62-day-long yatra had started from the twin base camps of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district the next day.

About 3.78 lakh pilgrims have so far paid their visit to the cave shrine located at the height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas, and which ensconces the naturally formed ice-shivling which has now melted completely — the main reason for the present trend of declining pilgrim footfall, the officials said.

They said around 7,000 pilgrims are still visiting the cave shrine almost every day to offer their prayers.

Officials said the 27th batch comprising a total of 2,050 pilgrims — 357 women, 12 children, 54 Sadhus and nine Sadhvis – left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the valley in a convoy, escorted by security personnel, between 3.30 am and 3.45 am.

While 1,442 pilgrims are heading for the traditional 48-km Pahalgam track, 608 yatris are performing the yatra through the 14-km Baltal route, the officials said.

