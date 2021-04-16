From the Newsroom: India logs over 2L fresh Covid cases

In your evening news brief, India records over 2 lakh Covid-19 cases in a day; Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19 and At least eight people were killed in a shooting at Indianapolis, US.

Here is the top news of April 16, 2021:

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 and is being taken to Manipal Hospital for treatment, his office said. He had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in August last year and had recovered. Yediyurappa had spent the last couple of days campaigning for the April 17 bypolls in Belgaum Lok Sabha, Maski and Basavakalyan assembly constituencies. During a poll campaign in Belagavi, he developed fever.

India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases.

The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities, the highest since September 19, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

At least eight people were killed in a shooting at a delivery company by a gunman who is believed to have then turned the gun on himself, police in the US city of Indianapolis said.

The victims all died at a Fedex facility where the shooting took place late Thursday, police spokeswoman Genae Cook told a news conference, adding several other people had been taken to hospital.

Four people with gunshot wounds were transported by ambulance, including one in critical condition, police said. Three were transported with other injuries, while two were treated at the scene and then released.

The incident in Indianapolis follows a spate of mass shootings across the US in recent weeks.