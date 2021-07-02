From the Newsroom: Pak involvement in Jammu drone attack can't be ruled out, say police

In your evening news update, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh says the involvement of Pakistan in the drone attack on an Air Force station here cannot be ruled out; Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Chandrakant Lahariya says the Delta Plus variant is very similar to the Delta variant and is unlikely to cause a possible third wave, and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to cut short his inaugural address to the newly constituted state assembly amid ruckus by opposition BJP over post-poll violence in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said today, the involvement of Pakistan in the drone attack on an Air Force station here cannot be ruled out as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terrorist group based out of that country, is strongly suspected to be behind it.

Singh said the use of armed drones by Pakistan-based terrorists is a “very serious threat” to the security system and there was a need to have a relook at the security of vital places and persons.

Sources said today, a drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission complex in Islamabad late last week, prompting India to lodge a strong protest with Pakistan over the incident.

They said India considered the incident as a breach of security that triggered concerns in the mission.

The Indian mission has already taken up the issue strongly with the Pakistani authorities through a note verbale.

Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Chandrakant Lahariya said today the Delta Plus variant is very similar to the Delta variant and is unlikely to cause a possible third wave.

Lahariya said, in an interview with The New Indian Express, the plus variant has a mutation called K417N. He said, “India faced a second wave due to the Delta variant and the majority of people were infected by it. They must have developed immunity against it, and since these variants are similar, they are likely to be protected against the Delta Plus variant."

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to cut short his inaugural address to the newly constituted state assembly amid ruckus by opposition BJP over post-poll violence in the state.

Dhankhar, who arrived in the afternoon to deliver the inaugural address, could speak only for 3-4 minutes as BJP MLAs staged a protest carrying posters and pictures of alleged victims of post-poll violence.

Source: DHNS/PTI