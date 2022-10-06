Frustrated over 'police inaction' against gang-rape accused, victim hangs self in Uttar Pradesh

“Frustrated” about the alleged failure of the police to act against the accused, a gang-rape victim died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district.

According to sources in the police, the victim, a student, hanged herself from the ceiling of her room on Wednesday. The police had a tough time in persuading the family members to hand over the body for post-mortem examination.

Two police personnel, including the local police station in-charge, were suspended on charges of laxity.

The victim’s father said that she had gone into “depression” after allegedly being kidnapped and gang raped by two youth when she was on her way to school in the district’s Malipur area.

“We had lodged a report against two persons after my daughter managed to free herself from kidnappers and reached home… but even after she had revealed the name of one of the accused the police failed to take any action against him,” the father said.

He claimed to have met the district police chief and sought action against the accused, but nothing happened. “She had told the cops that she would kill herself if the accused persons were not arrested,” the distraught father said.

District police officials said that two policemen had been suspended over the incident, and a massive manhunt had been launched to nab the culprits.

The opposition parties accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state of failing to ensure safety of the women. “The incident exposes the hollow claims of the state government on women’s security,” a UP Congress leader said.