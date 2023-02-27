Identities of charred victims in Bhiwani confirmed

FSL report confirms charred bodies are that of Junaid and Nasir: Rajasthan police

The bodies of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur-based men, who were abducted, were found inside a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani district on February 16

Charred remains of a vehicle where bodies of two Muslim men were found, at Loharu in Bhiwani district, Haryana. Credit: PTI Photo

The report of forensic science laboratory has confirmed that the charred bodies and the blood stains found in the SUV recovered from a cow shelter in Haryana's Jind were of Junaid and Nasir, a Rajasthan police officer said.

The bodies of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur-based men, who were abducted, were found inside a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani district on February 16. The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten and murdered by members of the Bajrang Dal.

"The FSL (forensic science laboratory) report confirms that the charred bodies and the blood stains in the SUV recovered from a Gau-shala in Jind (Haryana) were of Nasir and Junaid," Bharatpur range IG Gaurav Srivastav said.

He said the burnt vehicle matched the chassis number, but the bodies left inside could not be identified.

The officer said that FSL samples were collected from the spot. Blood samples of the family members of Nasir and Junaid were also collected so that the blood stains found in the SUV and the bones found in the burnt vehicle can be matched.

He said the report has now confirmed the identity of both bodies.

During the probe, the SUV was found in Jind in which the victims were abducted and beaten.

"Our teams are camping in Haryana and working closely with the Haryana police to nab the accused," he added.

