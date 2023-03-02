Terrorist Mushtaq Latram's Srinagar house attached

Fugitive terrorist Mushtaq Latram's house in Srinagar attached

Latram was in limelight in 1989 for his role in kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Mar 02 2023, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 12:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Authorities here on Thursday attached the house of fugitive terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, who along with two other militants was released in exchange of hostages of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane in Afghanistan's Kandahar in 1999.

Police personnel posted the notice of attachment on the house belonging to Zargar alias Latram, who is reportedly living in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The house located on 540 square feet land in Nowhatta area here was attached under UAPA on the orders of the Union Home Ministry.

Latram shot to limelight in 1989 for his role in the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Also Read | SIA conducts raids in Srinagar in connection with terror-funding case

He grabbed headlines when he, along with Jaish chief Masood Azhar and Harkatul Mujahideen chief Omar Saeed Sheikh, was released in exchange of hostages of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane.

Latram was been designated as a terrorist under the UAPA in April last year, a move which enabled the security agencies to attach his property.

The home ministry notification last year said Zargar is a threat to peace, not only to India but around the world, with his contacts and proximity to radical terrorist groups like the Al-Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Central government believes that he is involved in terrorism

Considered to be ruthless in the early 1990s, Zargar broke away from the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and formed his own Al-Umar Mujahideen terror group.

While Masood Azhar was the brain behind the Parliament attack in 2001, Sheikh Omar killed American journalist Daniel Pearl, who was working for The Wall Street Journal.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Terrorism
Srinagar
India News
Jammu and Kashmir
UAPA
PoK

What's Brewing

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

 