Funeral of COVID-19 victim held after protests by locals in UP's Firozabad

UP: Locals protest Firozabad COVID-19 victim's funeral

PTI
PTI, Firozabad,
  • May 09 2020, 14:46 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The funeral of a 33-year-old man, who died of COVID-19, was held after protests by residents who refused to allow the cremation, fearing spread of the disease.

When the Health Department's ambulance carrying the man's body reached Swarg Ashram in Chharbagh on Friday evening, residents came to know about the cremation and they started protesting.

Police were called in to bring the situation under control.

Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India here.

The final rites of the man were held on the banks of Yamuna river late night in the presence of police personnel.

"The police personnel pacified the protesters and allayed their fears over the spread of the infection. To ensure that situation does not deteriorate further, the last rites were held on the banks of Yamuna river," City Magistrate Pankaj Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Firozabad

