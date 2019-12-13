Futuristic hub to come up in constituency: Gambhir

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said the Centre has given approval to the 'Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub' project and it will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Dec 26.

East Delhi will soon get this modern and futuristic hub to cater to the residential, commercial and cultural needs of East Delhi people, Gambhir said in a statement, thanking the prime minister for the project.

"The Delhi Development Authority has entrusted the work of this project to NBCC for which an MoU was signed on Feb 27 this year. The hub will be located at a prime location near Anand Vihar ISBT," Gambhir said.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,000 crore, he said.

The project includes a massive central green lung, concourse-level connectivity of metro with commercial buildings and towers, universal barrier-free access in public areas, environmental/ green building features like skywalk connectivity among others, he said.

It will also have schools, dispensaries, libraries, community halls, and multipurpose halls with provisions for indoor games, creches and other civic amenities, he added.