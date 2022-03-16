G-23 leaders trying to break Congress by holding meetings frequently: Kharge

G-23 leaders trying to break Congress: Kharge

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2022, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 18:02 ist
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged that the G-23 leaders were attempting to break the party by continuing to hold meetings even after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had discussed 'all' issues during its recent meeting.

He said no one can weaken party president Sonia Gandhi as the entire Congress, “from the streets to the national capital”, is with her.

Kharge’s swipe at the G-23 leaders came even as they are scheduled to meet in the evening at Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal’s residence to chalk out further strategy, after the CWC meeting on Sunday reposed “full faith” in Gandhi and asked her to initiate changes to strengthen the party.

“Let them do 100 meetings. No one can weaken Sonia Gandhi ji. The Congress party is with her from the streets to Delhi. These people will continue to meet and give speeches,” he said.

“Sonia Gandhi is taking all steps that have been discussed at the CWC. If they (G-23 leaders) still speak like this, it means they are trying to break the party,” Kharge further said.

The G-23 leaders have been critical of the party leadership and have been demanding an organisational overhaul. 

