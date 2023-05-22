G20 delegates arrive in Srinagar for third tourism meet

G20 delegates arrive in Srinagar for third tourism meet

The first meeting of the G20 Summit in Srinagar will take place today at 4 pm after the inaugural ceremony at 3 pm

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 22 2023, 12:40 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 12:40 ist
The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is the first major international event to be held in J&K in over 37 years. Credit: IANS Photo

Amid extraordinary security arrangements, delegates of G20 arrived at the Srinagar International Airport in two chartered flights on Monday with Jammu and Kashmir authorities welcoming the visiting dignitaries.

The first meeting of the G20 summit in Srinagar will take place today at 4 pm after the inaugural ceremony at 3 pm.

Also Read — Srinagar all set to host G20 meet amid tight security

For the three-day G20 summit, from May 22-24, Kashmir will be under a three-tier security grid for aerial surveillance. Drone monitoring has been put in place and National Security Guard (NSG) and MARCOS commandos have been deployed around the venue.

Security measures have been tightened and traffic restrictions have been placed around SK International Convention Centre (SKICC), the main venue of the event, Srinagar International Airport, hotels and routes used by delegates.

The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is the first major international event to be held in J&K in over 37 years. This is also the first major event in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 (A) in August 2019.
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
G20 summit
Srinagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ways to make the future sustainable

Ways to make the future sustainable

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

 