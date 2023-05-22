G20 delegates arrive in Srinagar for third tourism meet

Amid extraordinary security arrangements, delegates of G20 arrived at the Srinagar International Airport in two chartered flights on Monday with Jammu and Kashmir authorities welcoming the visiting dignitaries.

The first meeting of the G20 summit in Srinagar will take place today at 4 pm after the inaugural ceremony at 3 pm.

For the three-day G20 summit, from May 22-24, Kashmir will be under a three-tier security grid for aerial surveillance. Drone monitoring has been put in place and National Security Guard (NSG) and MARCOS commandos have been deployed around the venue.

Security measures have been tightened and traffic restrictions have been placed around SK International Convention Centre (SKICC), the main venue of the event, Srinagar International Airport, hotels and routes used by delegates.

The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is the first major international event to be held in J&K in over 37 years. This is also the first major event in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 (A) in August 2019.

