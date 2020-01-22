Gadkari to review highway projects worth Rs 3 lakh cr

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will review road projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore on Thursday and Friday with a view to fast track highway projects, the government said.

The meeting will serve as an important platform for ironing out issues and exploring ways forward for pending projects and help in expediting their implementation.

"The progress of about 500 projects, especially struck/delay projects, will be taken up during the meeting. These projects involve a cost of about Rs 3 lakh crore," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh will also attend the meeting. Besides, various stakeholders, including about 600 developers, bankers and officials from various wings, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), will also be present.

The meeting will be held at Manesar, Gurugram.

On Thursday, projects in South Zone (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Pondicherry, Karnataka) and Central Zone (Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat) will be reviewed, the statement said.

Projects in Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal will be taken up on Friday.

Projects in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Goa will be taken up afterwards.

The issues related to projects in North-Eastern States and under National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) have already been reviewed in a separate meeting held on January 7.