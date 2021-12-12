Gairsain Vidhan Sabha Bhawan be named after General Rawat: Congress

Gairsain Vidhan Sabha be named after Gen Rawat: Cong

The advice came from people at a programme organised in front of the Gairsain Vidhan Sabha Bhawan to pay tributes to General Rawat

  Dec 12 2021
The Congress on Sunday suggested that the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan at Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain should be named after India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash recently.

The advice came from people at a programme organised on Saturday in front of the Gairsain Vidhan Sabha Bhawan to pay tributes to General Rawat, his wife and 11 others killed in the crash, Congress general secretary and former chief minister Harish Rawat said.

People want Gairsain Vidhan Sabha Bhawan at Bhararisain to be named after General Rawat, he said. 

