'Gajendra Shekhawat to be BJP's CM face in Rajasthan'

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to be BJP's chief ministerial face in Rajasthan assembly polls: Dotasra

He claimed that many top party leaders of the state were not given a chance to address public events

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 06 2021, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 20:02 ist
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday claimed that Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be the BJP's chief ministerial face in the 2023 Rajasthan assembly polls.

Referring to Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to the state, Dotasra claimed Barmer MP Kailash Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria and BJP state president Satish Poonia were not given chance to address public events.

Also Read: Won't topple Rajasthan government, will win with two-third majority: Amit Shah

"Not keeping along the local farmer leader and Barmer MP Kailash Chaudhary and not giving space to his photograph clearly indicates that Gajendra Singh ji will be the face for chief minister in Rajasthan in times to come," Dotasra, who is chief of the Rajasthan Congress, said.

He claimed that Shah did not even take the name of Poonia during his rally.

Kataria, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, was not given a chance to address the rally, he added.

Dotasra said all such events “clearly indicate” that Shekhawat will be the BJP's chief ministerial face in the elections.

Watch the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
India Politics
Rajasthan
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

 