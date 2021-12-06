Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to be BJP's chief ministerial face in Rajasthan assembly polls: Dotasra

Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday claimed that Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be the BJP's chief ministerial face in the 2023 Rajasthan assembly polls.

Referring to Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to the state, Dotasra claimed Barmer MP Kailash Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria and BJP state president Satish Poonia were not given chance to address public events.

"Not keeping along the local farmer leader and Barmer MP Kailash Chaudhary and not giving space to his photograph clearly indicates that Gajendra Singh ji will be the face for chief minister in Rajasthan in times to come," Dotasra, who is chief of the Rajasthan Congress, said.

He claimed that Shah did not even take the name of Poonia during his rally.

Kataria, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, was not given a chance to address the rally, he added.

Dotasra said all such events “clearly indicate” that Shekhawat will be the BJP's chief ministerial face in the elections.

