Gandhi clan unites in Delhi: Sonia, Priyanka join Rahul for Bharat Jodo Yatra in capital

With the mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love) in baazar of nafrat (market of hatred), Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital from Haryana witnessing a large number of people joining the 3,570 km Kanyakumari to Kashmir walkathon.

Rahul and other yatris entered Delhi at Badarpur where Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary was handed over the tricolour by his Haryana counterpart Udai Bhan.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi joined the yatra mid-way as supporters chanted slogans like “Bharat Jodo” (unite India) and “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad”.

At Badarpur, Rahul made a short address in which he said, "some people are spreading hatred but common man of the country is talkng about love. In every state, lakhs have joined the yatra. I have said to RSS-BJP that we are here to open the shop of love (mohabbat ki dukaan) in your 'baazar' (market) of hatred."

The first halt of the yatra was at Ashram from where it will resume in the afternoon to reach Red Fort. At India Gate, cine star and Tamil politician Kamal Haasan will join the yatra in the afternoon.

The yatra route in Delhi is decked up with tricolours, balloons and banners of Rahul Gandhi while a number of onlookers have gathered on the rooftops and roadside to catch a glimpse of Rahul.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the BJP is scared of the yatra as it is getting an overwhelming response from people. "That is why they are using the bogey of Covid-19. We have said that if there is any official direction from the Centre which is based on scientific understanding, we would abide by it," he said.

The yatra also led to traffic problems in parts of south Delhi. The Traffic Police had issued an advisory warning people against congestions in parts of the capital.