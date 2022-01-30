Gandhi's philosophy of truth and non-violence continue to be 'our guiding light': Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of truth and non-violence would continue to be "our guiding light" as he paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation on his 74th death anniversary.

Sinha was speaking at an event organised by the Global Gandhi Family (J&K) at the Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex, an official spokesman said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor received the Mahatma Gandhi Award 2022, which he dedicated to 1.25 crore citizens of J&K and called them equal partners in the Union Territory's growth. Paying homage to Gandhi, Sinha said, “His philosophy of truth and non-violence will continue to be our guiding light. Bapu's life and teachings will continue to be relevant in the centuries to come.” "As the world is getting more inter-dependent than ever before, Gandhi's teaching of equal respect for each other and peaceful co-existence will become more powerful instrument for the welfare of mankind," he said.

The Lt Governor underscored that for the sustainable development of J&K, peoples' participation is imperative. "Bapu laid a lot of emphasis on balancing our development and ecology. It is our duty to make his vision integral part of our development policy,” he said.

Sinha urged people to follow the values of non-violence, social justice, and equality.

The Lt Governor also appealed for people’s participation in promoting Swachhata and preserving ecology.

Two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Bhajans were also recited.

Padma Shri awardees, Captain (Retd) Bana Singh, Political leaders, members of civil society, senior officers of police and civil administration, besides others were present on the occasion. Earlier, in connection with martyr's day, Raj Bhavan officials and staff members observed a two-minute silence as homage to Gandhi and countless brave Indians who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, separate functions were observed across Jammu province where the participants observed two-minute silence to pay tributes to Gandhi and other martyrs of freedom struggle.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh led his personnel in paying homage to the martyrs at the police headquarters lawns.

