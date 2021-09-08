Ganesh Chaturthi festivities banned in public in Delhi to avoid Covid-19 surge

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places in the national capital in view of Covid-19.

The authority has advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) says Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places in the national capital in view of COVID-19; advises people to celebrate the festival at home pic.twitter.com/94gOpKybAw — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

