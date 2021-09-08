Ganesh Chaturthi festivities banned in public in Delhi

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities banned in public in Delhi to avoid Covid-19 surge

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 08 2021, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 12:19 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places in the national capital in view of Covid-19. 

The authority has advised people to celebrate the festival at home. 

More to follow...

