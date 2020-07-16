Gang rape victim, mother 'crushed to death' by one of the accused

In a shocking incident, a gang-rape victim and her mother were 'crushed to death' under a tractor driven allegedly by one of the accused in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, about 400 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here, the victim and her mother, residents of Amapur area in the district, were returning home from the market, when the accused, identified as Yashveer Rajput, crushed them under the tractor he was driving.

Both the victim and her mother died on the spot, sources said adding that the residents of the area blocked traffic on the Etah-Shavar road in protest against the incident and demanded the arrest of the culprit, who managed to escape from thereafter perpetrating the crime. Police had a tough time getting the blockade lifted.

Police said that the families of the victim and Yashveer had an old enmity. Yashveer's father had allegedly been killed by the family members of the victim around four years back. Two members of the victim's family were arrested and were in jail currently.

A few months back a case of kidnapping and gang rape had been lodged by the victim's mother against Yashveer and his two friends. They were arrested but were later released on bail.

Seething with rage, Yashveer perpetrated the crime on Wednesday apparently to take revenge for his father's killing and to avoid prosecution in the gang-rape case.

A hunt was launched to nab the culprits, police said.