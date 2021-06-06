Illicit liquor dumped in Ganga Canal in Aligarh

Ganga Canal closed for cleaning after large scale dumping of hooch in it

The Upper Ganga Canal flows midway through the district from west to east

All-out efforts are on to trace the people belonging to the liquor mafia who are behind this dumping operation. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Aligarh district authorities on Saturday ordered the complete closure of the Upper Ganga Canal for its “complete combing and cleaning”, suspecting largescale dumping of illicit liquor in it. The Upper Ganga Canal flows midway through the district from west to east.

The district magistrate said a team of officials, including those of the Irrigation Department will oversee the cleaning operation. The clean-up drive has been undertaken following the recovery of large caches of spurious liquor in crates and pouches in the canal, leading to two more liquor deaths in the district due to some unsuspecting labourers, almost all of them migrants from Bihar, had chanced upon such stock and consumed it.

The floating liquor stock has led to the deaths of at least ten labourers and has left more than three dozen seriously ill. At Least 36 such patients are under treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital at AMU. All-out efforts are on to trace the people belonging to the liquor mafia who are behind this dumping operation, police sources said.

