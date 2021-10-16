Ganga canal maintenance to hit Delhi, UP water supply

Ganga canal maintenance likely to affect water supply in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh districts

During the period of maintenance, farmers may have to partially rely upon tubewells and pumping sets to irrigate their fields

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Oct 16 2021, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 16:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Water supply to Delhi, Noida, and Agra are likely to get affected due to maintenance work of the Ganga canal here which was closed on Friday, an official of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department said.

According to Upendra Kumar, superintending engineer of UP Irrigation Department, the canal will remain closed till November 5 for maintenance work, affecting water supply in the national capital and Uttar Pradesh.

Water supply at 19 districts in UP, including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, and Firozabad, would be disrupted and farmers are likely to face a shortage.

During the period of maintenance, farmers may have to partially rely upon tubewells and pumping sets to irrigate their fields.

The Ganga canal is the lifeline to 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh, providing irrigation and drinking water.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Ganga

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

 