Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari appears before Barabanki court

PTI
Barabanki
  Aug 04 2023
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 08:11 ist
Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari appeared before a court in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh via video conference on Thursday in connection with a case linked to him using an ambulance to travel between a Punjab jail and a court.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vipin Yadav fixed August 17 as the next date of hearing due to paucity of time, Ansari's counsel Randhir Suman said.

Ansari is currently lodged in a jail in Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

While lodged in Punjab's Ropar Jail, Ansari used an ambulance to travel to a court for appearance.

The ambulance was found to be registered in Barabanki on the basis of fake papers in the name of Dr. Alka Rai of Mau.

When the matter came to light, a case was registered against Dr. Alka Rai. During the investigation, 13 people, including Ansari, were made accused by the police.

The Barabanki court has framed charges the 13 people and the hearing is underway.

India News
Mukhtar Ansari
Uttar Pradesh

