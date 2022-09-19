Gangster shot dead in broad daylight in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Gangster shot dead in broad daylight in Rajasthan

Sethi had 25 criminal cases registered against him at different police stations

  • Sep 19 2022, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 18:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A gangster was shot dead by unidentified people in full view of the public on Monday when he was about to appear before a court in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said.

Gangster Sandeep Sethi who was out on bail since September 12 had come for hearing at the Nagaur district court on Monday with his friends.

As he reached the court, four-five unidentified people who had come on motorbikes, rained bullets at him, killing him on the spot, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meena said.

He said that Sethi had 25 criminal cases registered against him at different police stations.

The officer said that Sethi’s killers fired about 9-10 rounds.

His body has been kept at the Nagaur government hospital mortuary for post mortem.

Efforts are on to identify the killers through CCTV footage, Meena said.

