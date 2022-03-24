Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's aide shot dead in Delhi

An aide of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was shot dead in a suspected case of gang-war in the KN Katju area in Delhi's Rohini, police said.

A senior police official said that they got a call about the incident at around 10 p.m.

Initial inquiry revealed that the victim, identified as Shekhar Rana alias Sannata, a resident of Khera Village, was alone in his car when he was attacked by armed men on Wednesday night.

The assailants opened fire indiscriminately at his vehicle and fled the scene.

"Apparently two rounds have hit the victim as seen on the body. One wound is on the right rib and the other on the inner part of left thigh," the official added.

"The victim was rushed to BSA Hospital and later on referred to MAX Hospital Pitampura, where he succumbed to his injuries," the police official said.

A case has been lodged and manhunt is on to nab the assailants.

Watch latest videos by DH here: