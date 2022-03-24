Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's aide shot dead in Delhi

An aide of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was shot dead in a suspected case of gang-war in the KN Katju area in Delhi's Rohini, police said.
A senior police official said that they got a call about the incident at around 10 p.m.
Initial inquiry revealed that the victim, identified as Shekhar Rana alias Sannata, a resident of Khera Village, was alone in his car when he was attacked by armed men on Wednesday night.
The assailants opened fire indiscriminately at his vehicle and fled the scene.
"Apparently two rounds have hit the victim as seen on the body. One wound is on the right rib and the other on the inner part of left thigh," the official added.
"The victim was rushed to BSA Hospital and later on referred to MAX Hospital Pitampura, where he succumbed to his injuries," the police official said.
A case has been lodged and manhunt is on to nab the assailants.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022
NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon
DH Toon | Voters, rising fuel cost and 'short memories'
Passive smoking puts Rs 56K crore burden on healthcare
WikiLeaks' Assange weds fiancée in London jail ceremony
Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire
Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?