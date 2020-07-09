Vikas Dubey to be brought on transit remand: UP Police

Gangster Vikas Dubey to be brought to Uttar Pradesh on transit remand: Police

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 09 2020, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 14:56 ist
Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey with his aide Amar Dubey (L) during an event. Credit: PTI Photo

After the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh police said he would be brought to the state on transit remand.

"Dubey will be brought to the state on transit remand. Our campaign against all those involved in the Kanpur case will continue till not even a single member of the Dubey gang is left," ADG, Law, and Order Prashant Kumar said.

Also read — UP govt should clarify whether Vikas Dubey surrendered or was arrested: Akhilesh Yadav

"Stricter punishment will be ensured against Dubey," he added.

Asked whether anyone else was arrested in Ujjain besides Dubey, the officer said, "We have come to know about it through the media. No official paper has been shared with us yet."

Also read — Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

Asked whether it was a joint operation of the Madhya Pradesh police and Uttar Pradesh police, he said, "No, our team was not there."

Quizzed on how the dreaded gangster managed to reach Ujjain, Kumar said it would not be possible to throw light on that, adding that "it will be part of the probe".

 

Also read — Two aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounters

A police team, led by the investigation officer (IO) in the case from Kanpur, will reach Ujjain as soon as possible to bring Dubey to Uttar Pradesh, the ADG said.

Dubey, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on information leading to his arrest for his alleged involvement in the Kanpur ambush on Friday night, was on the run since then. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

gangster
Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
UP Police

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 