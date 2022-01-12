Gangster who supplied arms for Rohini Court shootout held

Man who supplied arms for Rohini Court shootout held

In the shootout, which seemed like a Bollywood potboiler, Delhi's most wanted gangster Jitender Singh Mann alias Gogi was shot dead inside a courtroom

  Jan 12 2022
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 13:03 ist

Rakesh Tajpuriya, a close-aide of dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, was arrested after a brief encounter in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

Rakesh Tajpuriya was involved in supplying arms and ammunition to the assailants in the Rohini Court shootout case. The shootout which seemed like a Bollywood potboiler, took place on September 24, 2021 in which Delhi's most wanted gangster Jitender Singh Mann alias Gogi was shot dead inside a courtroom by two gangsters from the rival 'Tilu' gang, dressed in lawyers' garb.

Sources said the encounter between the Special Cell of Delhi police and accused Rakesh took place on Tuesday night in the Narela area of the city.

"There was a brief exchange of fire when the policemen tried to apprehend Rakesh," the sources said, adding that two rounds of fire were opened during the encounter.

However, no one was injured in the encounter.

Sources further said that Rakesh is considered the right-hand man of Tillu Tajpuriya and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

