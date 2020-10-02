Garbage dumped in front of Hathras DM's Jaipur home

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Oct 02 2020, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 20:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Some unidentified people dumped a pile of garbage in front of Hathras district magistrate's Jaipur home on Friday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Raisingh Beniwal said information was being gathered about the incident and efforts were made to identify the miscreants.

It is not known who was present at Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar's home in Vaishali Nagar area here, police said.

The incident comes amid protests over the alleged gang-rape and death of a woman at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The 19-year-old was allegedly raped by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Hathras
Uttar Pradesh
Rajasthan
Jaipur

