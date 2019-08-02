GD Bakshi calls for 'correcting' Ancient Indian History

Retired Army officer GD Bakshi on Friday called for "correcting" history of ancient India using facts and figures.

He was addressing a seminar on 'Saraswati: A paradigm shift in Indology' organised by the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), where experts discussed the mythical river Saraswati and Aryan theory.

"We have launched a massive campaign to correct the ancient Indian history presented by the British, with facts and figures. Delhi University is a significant milestone of that campaign.

"The British tried hard to break India on the basis of Aryan-Dravidian dichotomy, the North-South-East-West divide, caste, among others, whose attempt was entirely based on lies," Bakshi said.

DUSU president Shakti Singh said, "Several important facts and conclusions on the Aryan-Dravidian theory and the river Saraswati were received by the students through this seminar. The leftists created confusion, presenting one-sided arguments through the academic world, which led to the disregard of their own rich tradition and the idea of Indian-ness."

The two-day seminar was held in five sessions.