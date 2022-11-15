Gehlot aims to make Rajsthan IT hub

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said the Rajasthan Government is working on developing Rajasthan as a major IT hub in the country as the state government has recently approved a New Rajasthan Startup Policy 2022.

The new start-up policy aimed at benefiting various startups, entrepreneurial students, rural startups and institutional incubation centres in the state, he said.

"The state has boomed in the IT sector which was Rajiv Gandhi’s dream, which is now coming true. Rajasthan today can proudly boast its IT, innovation and start-up skills alongside cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai," he told media persons here.

Rajasthan aims to make its mark as a favoured destination for technological innovations, skill development, and start-up drive, he said.

The state has a large number of talent, particularly in the IT and ITES sectors and state colleges also produce quality graduates. Our main aim is to provide job opportunities to them, he said.

The number of start-ups registered in the state has gone up to 3000 in the state, he said, many of these start-ups working to improve the rural livelihood, and agriculture and support small and media entrepreneurs.

The Department of Information Technology of the Rajasthan Government is holding the Rajasthan Digi fest in different parts of the states to bring together the youth, startups, investors, corporates, partners and academia at one stage and facilitate interaction and collaboration with the government and public at large.



"The state is a favourable investment destination that has friendly government policies, excellent road infrastructure, skilled labour, as well as better law and order," he said.

Earlier Gehlot also laid the foundation stone laying ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute in Jodhpur. "The institute will be set up at a cost of Rs.672.45 crore, in which youth including students and startups would get a world-class platform," the CM said.