Gehlot urges youths to join Congress to fight fascism

Gehlot urges youths to join Congress to fight fascism

Ashok Gehlot stressed that Congress is 'not just a party' but also an idea connected to the development of India

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 01 2021, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 16:03 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday called upon the youths to join Congress, saying that the party's ideology is dedicated to uphold the Constitution and democratic values of the country.

He stressed that Congress is “not just a party” but also an idea connected to the development of India.

"Congress membership drive is starting from today. The ideology of the Congress party is dedicated to uphold the Constitution and democratic values of this country. It has been the goal of Congress to ensure unity, social harmony, and equality. Strengthen the foundation of the country by joining the principles of the Congress party," Gehlot tweeted.

He further said: "I call upon everyone, especially the youth, to contribute in saving the country, the Constitution, democracy by becoming a member of the Congress. Join hands with Congress to stop the phase that the country is passing through presently, where the fascist forces are bent on destroying our constitutional values."

The CM said Congress is the oldest party in the country with a proud history and its leaders have sacrificed their lives before and after independence to keep it united. “People should join Congress to propagate its message.”

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ashok Gehlot
India News
Rajasthan
Congress
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

Covid-19 compared with other deadly viruses

Covid-19 compared with other deadly viruses

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

Five movies to watch on Aishwarya's birthday

Five movies to watch on Aishwarya's birthday

 