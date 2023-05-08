'Gehlot's statement a conspiracy...': Raje hits back

'Gehlot's statement a conspiracy...': Vasundhara Raje hits back

Gehlot on Sunday claimed Vasundhara Raje and two other BJP leaders had helped save his government during the 2020 revolt by his party MLAs

DH Web Desk,
  • May 08 2023, 08:54 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 09:39 ist
BJP leader Vasundhara Raje. Credit: DH Photo

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia helped him sail through the political crisis his government faced in 2020, she hit back saying “he is lying out of fear of losing 2023 Assembly elections”. 

Also Read:  Raje, 2 other BJP leaders helped save my govt during 2020 rebellion by Cong MLAs: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

"Gehlot's statement against me is a conspiracy," Raje said, adding that Gehlot is rattled by internal rebellion in the party. 

Gehlot on Sunday claimed Vasundhara Raje and two other BJP leaders had helped save his government during the 2020 revolt by his party MLAs. He also took potshots at the rebel Congress MLAs saying they should return the money they had taken from the BJP so that they can carry out their duty without any pressure.

Gehlot's then deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had revolted against his leadership in July 2020. The month-long crisis ended after the intervention of the party high command. Pilot was then removed as the deputy chief minister and state Congress president.

 

