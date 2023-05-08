'Gehlot's statement a conspiracy...': Vasundhara Raje hits back

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia helped him sail through the political crisis his government faced in 2020, she hit back saying “he is lying out of fear of losing 2023 Assembly elections”.

Also Read: Raje, 2 other BJP leaders helped save my govt during 2020 rebellion by Cong MLAs: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

"Gehlot's statement against me is a conspiracy," Raje said, adding that Gehlot is rattled by internal rebellion in the party.

Rajasthan | Former CM & BJP leader Vasundhara Raje counters CM Ashok Gehlot's statement about her, says, "Gehlot's statement against me is a conspiracy. Nobody can insult me as much as Gehlot has done. He is lying out of fear of losing 2023 Assembly elections and has made such… pic.twitter.com/XcGNbUKKcY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 7, 2023

Gehlot on Sunday claimed Vasundhara Raje and two other BJP leaders had helped save his government during the 2020 revolt by his party MLAs. He also took potshots at the rebel Congress MLAs saying they should return the money they had taken from the BJP so that they can carry out their duty without any pressure.

Gehlot's then deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had revolted against his leadership in July 2020. The month-long crisis ended after the intervention of the party high command. Pilot was then removed as the deputy chief minister and state Congress president.