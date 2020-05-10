'General patients facing difficulties at Dharamshala'

General patients facing difficulties at Dharamshala Zonal Hospital: Congress leader

PTI
PTI, Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh),
  • May 10 2020, 19:36 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 19:36 ist

Congress leader Sudhir Sharma on Sunday alleged that general patients at Dharamshala Zonal Hospital were facing difficulties after it was identified as a medical facility for COVID-19 cases.

Sharma said it is very important to make the necessary arrangements for COVID-19 cases but the hospital administration should also take care of the general patients.

In order to deal with the situation, proper arrangements should be made for OPD patients so that they do not face any inconvenience, the senior Congress leader said. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Himachal Pradesh

