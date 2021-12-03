Get rid of 'why should I care' attitude: Amit Shah to IPS probationers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to IPS probationers to get rid of the 'what is there for me, why should I care' attitude in order to be able to handle any situation with ease.

Interacting with 122 Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers of 2020 batch here, Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government has been taking many steps to curb acts of crime, including cyber crime.

Referring to the commendable work done by the police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) during the Covid-19 pandemic, Shah said that the efforts have changed the attitude of the people towards the police, which needs to be taken forward.

Shah also said that the Modi government has been emphasising on the use of forensic science in collaboration with the state governments, and efforts are being made to set up mobile forensic labs in every district of the country.

"Efforts are also on to bring crimes like smuggling of fake currency, arms and narcotics under the heinous crime category," he said.

"I want to tell all of you that the focus of your activities should be the police station and the focus of information should be the beat officer... this will help you a great deal," the Home Minister said, adding that when an IPS officer understands the language, history and social structure of the state of his cadre well, he can discharge his duties in a better manner.

Shah also said that there is a need for coordination at the national level without interfering with the rights of the states and respecting the spirit of the Constitution to prevent crimes like smuggling of fake currency, arms and narcotics.

"Officers should be good team leaders, who are concerned about the interests of their colleagues. Only then can they take everyone along and bring about a change in the image of the police," the Home Minister said.

Advising the young officers, Shah also said that they should never avoid basic policing and women officers should visit the schools to meet girl students to inspire them to come forward for the service of the nation.

There are 139 probationers in the 2020 batch, of which 17 are foreign nationals from Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal.

Among the 122 Indian officers, 97 are male and 25 are female officers. These probationers are on a 29-week tour programme for practical training.

