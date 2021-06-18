Ghaziabad assault case: Police slap legal notice on Twitter India MD

Ghaziabad police slapped a legal notice against Twitter India's Managing Director on Friday in connection with the Loni assault case, wherein an elderly man was allegedly beaten up, had his beard chopped, and was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by four men.

The notice, shared by news agency ANI, was sent to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari for the video uploaded on the social media platform "provoking communal unrest".

The MD has been asked to come to the police station Loni Border and record his statement within 7 days, ANI reported.

The Ghaziabad police has so far maintained that the incident took place because the accused were unhappy over the 'tabeez' (amulets) sold to them by Saifi. The police also ruled out any communal angle in the episode.

In the video that triggered nation-wide reaction, Saifi purportedly says he was attacked by some young men and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' even as the district police said he did not make any such allegation in the FIR.

The government has confronted Twitter over multiple instances in the past months, including during the farmers' protest and later when it tagged political posts of several leaders of the ruling party BJP, as "manipulated media", triggering a sharp rebuke from the Centre.

The last flashpoint was the delay in complying with the IT rules that mandate large digital platforms to undertake greater due diligence as well as appoint a grievance officer, a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer. These personnel have to be residents of India.

This FIR about the assault and illegal confinement was lodged on June 7, two days after the incident, on the complaint of Saifi, a resident of Anoopshahar in adjoining Bulandshahr district.