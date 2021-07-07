Ghaziabad temple assault: Police warn of action against those found fanning communal hatred

The Ghaziabad Police on Wednesday warned of action against anyone who provokes communal disharmony over the murder of two assistants to a priest at a temple here.

Last Thursday, a priest of the temple located on the banks of the Ganges canal in Murad Nagar town and two of his assistants were brutally assaulted when they objected to three people eating their meals on the premises.

While one of the assistants, Praveen, died the same day, the other, Devendra, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. The priest, Vinod Bhagat, is undergoing treatment.

The police, however, made it clear that no meat or liquor was being consumed by the alleged assailants on the temple premises, as was made out in a video clip on social media.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja identified the three people arrested in the case as Nitin Sharma, Ashwani Tyagi, and Akash. All three are in prison.

The police added that there was no communal angle in the incident.