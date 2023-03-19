Ghaziabad: Woman, lover arrested for killing her husband

A woman and the man she was allegedly having an affair with were arrested here on Sunday on the suspicion of killing her husband, police said.
During interrogation, the accused woman, Shivani, claimed that her husband Kapil Chowdhary used to beat her over petty issues. She fell in love with Ankush Prajapati, a mobile repair shop owner, a few months ago, a police official said.
Tired of her husband's behaviour, Shivani along with Prajapati hatched a plan to kill him. On March 2 she served her husband food laced with an intoxicant. As he fell asleep, she called Ankush who shot him in the head and left the weapon near him to make it look like a suicide, SHO of Nandgram police station Pradeep Kumar Tripathi said.
Also Read | Charges framed against 3 accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case
Shivani initially told the police that her husband has shot himself. The post-mortem, however, revealed that he was shot in the left temple from a close distance. This raised suspicion since her husband was right-handed, he added.
When police scanned the call records of Shivani they came to know about her relationship with Prajapati.
Both Shivani and Prajapati were detained and during questioning, they confessed to the crime, police said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars
Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight
Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC
Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year
Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California
UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi
Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast
Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi