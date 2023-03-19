Ghaziabad woman, lover arrested for killing her husband

Ghaziabad: Woman, lover arrested for killing her husband

Both have confessed to their crimes, the Ghaziabad police said

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad ,
  • Mar 19 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 22:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A woman and the man she was allegedly having an affair with were arrested here on Sunday on the suspicion of killing her husband, police said.

During interrogation, the accused woman, Shivani, claimed that her husband Kapil Chowdhary used to beat her over petty issues. She fell in love with Ankush Prajapati, a mobile repair shop owner, a few months ago, a police official said.

Tired of her husband's behaviour, Shivani along with Prajapati hatched a plan to kill him. On March 2 she served her husband food laced with an intoxicant. As he fell asleep, she called Ankush who shot him in the head and left the weapon near him to make it look like a suicide, SHO of Nandgram police station Pradeep Kumar Tripathi said.

Also Read | Charges framed against 3 accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case

Shivani initially told the police that her husband has shot himself. The post-mortem, however, revealed that he was shot in the left temple from a close distance. This raised suspicion since her husband was right-handed, he added.

When police scanned the call records of Shivani they came to know about her relationship with Prajapati.

Both Shivani and Prajapati were detained and during questioning, they confessed to the crime, police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Ghaziabad
Crime
murder
UP Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

 