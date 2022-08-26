Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, resigns from all posts

Ghulam Nabi Azad has severed all his ties with the Congress party as he resigned from all positions including primary membership.

In a letter to Congress interim president, Azad said, "Congress has lost will and ability under the tutelage of coterie that runs AICC."

"It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half a century old assocation with Indian National Congress," read Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation letter.

More to follow...