Gifted BMW instead of Jaguar, man pushes it into river

Apparently annoyed over not getting his choice of ultra-luxury Jaguar vehicle from his father, a 22-year-old man sank his new Rs 45-lakh BMW car into a river here, police said on Saturday.

Akash, a resident of Mukrampur village under Chhachhrauli police station here, on Friday allegedly drove the BMW car to the embankment of a river and then let it slip into the water through the slope, they said.

Denied Jaguar, Haryana youth pushes BMW into river#HARYANA: Gifted a BMW by his parents instead of a Jaguar that he was demanding, a youth from Haryana’s Yamunanagar on Friday pushed his new car into a swollen river in a fit of anger, police said. pic.twitter.com/puqtMefPyv — Jehlam Times (@Jehlamtimes) August 10, 2019

Police said that no case has been registered against Akash, who they said was mentally unwell and was undergoing treatment.

His father, who is a landlord, bought him the BMW two months back, a police official said.

A video circulating on social media shows the car slipping into the water through the slope of the embankment. A crowd of people can also be seen on a bridge watching the vehicle sink in the water.

"Akash was unhappy with his father for not buying him Jaguar. He deliberately pushed luxury vehicle BMW into the river," police said.

The local administration had to launch an operation to bring the vehicle out of the river after villagers raised an alarm thinking somebody was inside the high-end car and risked drowning.

"We thought there may be somebody in the car but when those engaged in rescue operation reached the vehicle they found none inside," a villager said.

Finally, the vehicle, which had sunk in the river, was fished out with the help of local divers, police said.

Akash, who is married, has been taking treatment for his "mentally disturbed" condition, police said.

He earlier owned two-three SUVs including Toyota Innova, police said.

"After getting the matter examined, no legal case can be made out of it," said a police official.