Girl, 13, gangraped in Uttar Pradesh Pratapgarh

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped in a village here by two men, police said on Saturday.
Lalganj Circle Officer Ram Surat Sonkar said that the victim's mother in her complaint to the Superintendent of Police alleged that her daughter, a student of Class 8, was raped by 20-year-old Vinay Pal and 22-year-old Puneet Pal on January 30.
Also Read — Girl raped in Uttar Pradesh, commits suicide; accused arrested
She also alleged that her earlier complaint to the local police was not heeded to and no action was taken against the accused.
The two men, currently on the run, were booked on Saturday on the direction of the SP.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023
A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies
IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector
Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet
Amazon, Infy have highest H-1B visa approvals in draws
Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal