Girl, 13, gangraped in Uttar Pradesh Pratapgarh

The two men, currently on the run, were booked on Saturday on the direction of the SP

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh (UP),
  • Feb 04 2023, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 19:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped in a village here by two men, police said on Saturday.

Lalganj Circle Officer Ram Surat Sonkar said that the victim's mother in her complaint to the Superintendent of Police alleged that her daughter, a student of Class 8, was raped by 20-year-old Vinay Pal and 22-year-old Puneet Pal on January 30.

She also alleged that her earlier complaint to the local police was not heeded to and no action was taken against the accused.

The two men, currently on the run, were booked on Saturday on the direction of the SP.

Crimes
Uttar Pradesh
Crimes against women
India News

