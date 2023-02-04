Girl, 13, gangraped in Uttar Pradesh Pratapgarh

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped in a village here by two men, police said on Saturday.

Lalganj Circle Officer Ram Surat Sonkar said that the victim's mother in her complaint to the Superintendent of Police alleged that her daughter, a student of Class 8, was raped by 20-year-old Vinay Pal and 22-year-old Puneet Pal on January 30.

Also Read — Girl raped in Uttar Pradesh, commits suicide; accused arrested

She also alleged that her earlier complaint to the local police was not heeded to and no action was taken against the accused.

The two men, currently on the run, were booked on Saturday on the direction of the SP.