Girl bites off tongue of alleged molester

In a bid to defend herself, a 21-year-old girl bit off the tongue of a man who was allegedly trying to molest her in a running taxi in Jaipur, the police said.

The police arrested the accused within two hours of the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place at 1.30 am on Friday, when a 21-year-old girl travelling in a private taxi was allegedly molested by a 25-year-old man who was already sitting in the car when she boarded.

The man tried to molest her and the girl, while defending herself, used her teeth and bit off a part of his tongue.

"The girl was returning from the birthday party of her friend at 1:30 am when she booked a private taxi. A 25-year-old, Sachin Sharma was already sitting inside the car. When the girl enquired about him, the driver said that he will get down in some time. But the man threatened the girl by showing a fake pistol and attempted molestation. To which the girl defended herself and bit off his tongue", DCP East, Rahul Jain told DH.



"The man fled from the spot and the girl straightway went to the Chitrakoot police station with the driver and lodged an FIR. The police within no time alerted the city hospitals to check if a patient of similar case arrives," added Jain, who along with additional SP Sumit Kumar and ACP Pushpendra Rathore reached SMS hospital where the accused's tongue was being stitched.



The police on Friday booked the accused under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of IPC.

The cab driver, who is also under suspicion, has been detained by the police. "The cab driver has said that he allowed the man to sit as he showed him the pistol, which police later discovered was fake. However, we have alerted his company which caters taxi service across country," Jain added.

