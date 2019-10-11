Girl dies, 85 taken ill after drinking polluted water

A 10-year-old girl died while 85 others were taken ill after consuming contaminated water from a water tank in Naagpur village here, police said on Friday.

Nine people are in a serious condition and have been rushed to the district hospital, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. P.K Misra said all the 86 had consumed water from the tank which appears to be contaminated.

A health department team has reached the village and samples of water are being sent for testing, the CMO added.